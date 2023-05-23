OIC strongly condemns crime of Israeli Occupation in Nablus

The Secretary-General of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H. E. Hissein Brahim Taha received, on 22 May 2023, the new Director General of the Statistical, Economic and Social Research and Training Centre for Islamic Countries (SESRIC), H.E. Ms. Zehra Zümrüt Selçuk.

The Secretary-General wished Ms. Zehra Zümrüt success in her assignment. During the meeting, issues of mutual interest were discussed, including how to enhance cooperation between the OIC General Secretariat and SESRIC.

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the heinous crime committed by the Israeli occupation forces in the city of Nablus on 22 May 2023, which led to the death of three martyrs and wounding of a number of Palestinian citizens. The OIC considers that this crime constitutes an extension of the daily crimes and aggression committed by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people, in flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and calls for investigation and accountability.—PR