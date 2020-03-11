OIC strongly condemns attempt on the life of Sudanese PM

Jeddah

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the attempt to assassinate the Prime Minister of the Republic of Sudan, Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk, which took place on March 9, 2020 in Khartoum.

OIC Secretary General, Dr. Yousef Al Othaimeen, underlined his firm rejection of any such terrorist acts, which target the country’s security, and stability as the Republic of Sudan goes through its critical transitional period.

The Secretary General expressed the OIC’s stand side by side with the Government of the Republic of Sudan and its support for all measures adopted to ensure Sudan’s security, stability and national unity.—PR