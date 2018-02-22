OIC stresses vital role of media to refute Islamophobic, extremist discourse

Cotonou,

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) stressed the vital role of media in refuting Islamophobic and extremist discourse, noting that there must be a united stand against all forms of terrorisms and manifestations of Islamopobia, which threaten world peace and societal fabrics of nations, during the International Conference on the theme of “Media for World Harmony – Role of Media in Combating Terrorism & Islamophobia”.

The conference was organized by the OIC Broadcasting Regulatory Authorities Forum (IBRAF), an affiliate institution of the OIC, in Cotonou, capital city of the Republic of Benin, on 19 February 2018.

Mr. Joseph Djogbenou, Minister of Justice and Relations with Institutions, who represented the President of Benin, inaugurated the International Conference on Media for World Harmony and IBRAF’s 6th Annual Coordination Meeting held on 20 February.

The Moroccan High Authority of Audiovisual Communication (HAAC), the Indonesian Broadcasting Commission and Benin High Authority of Audiovisual Communication also made presentations on the theme of the Conference.

Twenty-one IBRAF member and non-member national broadcasting regulatory authorities participated, including six new authorities whose applications for membership were accepted during the Annual Coordination Meeting. The new members accepted are Cote d’Ivoire, Togo, Mali, Cameroon, Guinea and Ghana, which was accepted as observer member.

The participants also had a discussion session on the theme “Rapidly Changing Technology and Consistency of Broadcasting Legislation.”—PR