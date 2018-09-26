OIC signs MoU with UNOCT

Observer Report

New York

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the two organizations to counter terrorism.

The MoU, signed on Tuesday at the UN headquarters in New York on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly, provides a framework which sets out the scope and modalities of the cooperation. It aims at effective cooperation and balanced implementation of the relevant documents in the field of counter-terrorism.

The document was signed by Ambassador Abdullah Alim, Assistant Secretary General of the OIC for Political Affairs and by Mr. Vladimir Voronkov, the UN Under-Secretary General for Counter-Terrorism.

