OIC should rescue oppressed Syrians

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council stated that Muslims across the world are facing brutal challenges. A series of oppression is being planned against Muslims in Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq, Palestine and Kashmir. Chemical weapons are being utilised against oppressed Muslims of Syria and to contain this massacre of Syrian Muslims, OIC and UN should come forward to stop this mayhem against the Muslims of Syria.

Addressing the administrative and coordination committees of Pakistan Ulema Council here on Sunday, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council stated that 3rd International Message of Islam Conference is being held on April 23, 2018 to highlight confronting challenges of Muslim Ummah and to devise a mechanism to annihilate menace of terrorism, extremism and sectarian violence from Muslim world.

The world Leadership has been demonstrating a criminal silence on prevailing massacre and brutalities in Afghanistan, Syria, Palestine and Kashmir, said Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi adding that OIC, Arab League and UNO should play their effective role to contain this ongoing mayhem in Syria, Palestine, Afghanistan and Kashmiri. On pretext of terrorism, extremism and sectarian violence foreign interference is being made in Islamic countries. One after other, Islamic countries are being targeted to fulfill nefarious agenda of the enemies of Islam and Muslims.

Amidst these challenges, unity of Muslim Ummah is sole and ultimate panacea to steer out Muslim world from this chaotic situation, said Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi. He announced that Pakistan Ulema Council is going to host 3rd International Message of Islam Conference on 23rd April in Lahore to get united leadership of Muslim Ummah against the menace of terrorism, extremism and sectarian violence. This Conference will play an effective role for unity of Muslim world and take the Ummah towards ideological alliance against the menace of terrorism and extremism.

The conference will be attended by 5000 notable Ulemas from all over Pakistan and leading personalities of Muslim Ummah from all over Muslim world.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi also underlined that peace and stability in the world can’t be ensured without addressing the prevailing challenges of Muslim world. Any power of the world can’t deprive people of Syria, Palestine and Kashmir from their rights.

State Terrorism and organisational terrorism should come to end to prevail peace in the world, said Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi. Muslim Ummah is going through a critical phase as missile attacks are being targeted on centre of Muslim Ummah (Saudi Arabia).

The supporters of these elements should not forget that Muslim Ummah will not tolerate these attacks and will not allow anyone to play with peace, security and sanctity of Harmain Al Sharifain, said Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council.

On this occasion Office bearers of Pakistan Ulema Council from different districts of Punjab were also present including Maulana Ayub Safdar, Maulana Abdul Hameed Watto, Qazi Matiullah Saeedi, Maulana Asad Ullah Farooq, Maulana Aseed ur Rehman, Maulana Shafi Qasmi and Maulana Israr Nadeem.