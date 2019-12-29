OIC should raise effective voice for Indian Muslims, Kashmir: Qureshi

Our Correspondent

Multan

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said that an effective voice should be raised from the platform of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation over the issue of an anti-Muslim law in India and violations of human rights in occupied Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference here, the foreign minister said that Pakistan has already raised its voice over these issues. “Indian government has deprived students of education and patients of medical treatment in occupied Kashmir […] internet remains cut off,” he added.

“We are aware of our responsibilities and all possible diplomatic steps are being taken in this regard,” he said, adding that “Indian designs will be unveiled” before the global community.

The minister said that he took up the issue with other Islamic countries and suggested that an OIC meeting of foreign ministers should be convened. He added that he received positive response in this regard.

Talking about Indian steps to “jeopardise regional peace and security situation”, Qureshi said that India has cut the fence along the line of control from five points and installed BrahMos and spike missiles. “What does this indicate?” he questioned.

He added that India itself was divided over the newly passed citizenship law and quoted Indian political leader P. Chidambaram as saying that the legislation was in violation of the Indian constitution and would be struck down by Indian courts.

The foreign minister said that although the Indian judiciary didn’t fulfill expectations of people in the Babri mosque case, it will quash this controversial law.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Sunday that India was divided into two philosophies of secularism and Hinduvta under the leadership of Indian Premier Narendra Modi. Qureshi said minorities and the learned Hindu population of the world’s biggest democracy is protesting against the anti-Muslim Citizens Amendment Act 2019 passed by the Bharatya Janata Party government. The foreign minister underscored that at least five chief ministers in India had refused to implement the controversial bill.

Qureshi also highlighted the five-month-long curfew in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir states and the ceasefire violations across the Line of Control by the Indian troops.

Responding to a question pertaining to the controversial National Accountability Bureau Amendment Ordinance 2019, Qureshi said the Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N had sought a review of the law and now when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has proposed amendments, the opposition is “trying to give it a new colour”. Qureshi maintained that the differences could be managed through talks.

“The international media has been publishing scathing editorials over what is happening in India,” he said, adding that “India’s image has been tarnished all over the world.”

Qureshi dismissed the possibility of any dialogue with India until the issue in occupied Kashmir is resolved. “Due to the situation in occupied Kashmir, Islamabad is not mentally ready to sit down with New Delhi,” Qureshi said.