OIC SG talks with Pak envoy

Jeddah

The Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen has received in his office today, Wednesday, 11th April 2018, H.E. Vice Admiral (Retd) Khan Hasham Bin Siddique, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia and Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the OIC.

During the meeting, Amb. Sidddique expressed appreciation to the OIC for its important role in addressing the challenges facing the Muslim Ummah, and in promoting unity among Muslims Nations.

Al-Othaimeen and the Pakistani envoy discussed the ongoing preparations for the upcoming meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) scheduled for May 2018 in Dhaka, Republic of Bangladesh. They also discussed the situation in Kashmir and condemned the ongoing violation of human rights being committed against the Kashmiri citizens. They urged Member States to continue exerting pressure for the implementation of all the UNSC Resolutions regarding the matter until justice is done to the Kashmiri people.—PR