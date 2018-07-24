OIC SG receives Senegal’s enovy to Saudi Arabia

Jeddah

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, received in his office in Jeddah on 22 July 2018 His Excellency Sheikh Tijan Sy, the new Ambassador of the Republic of Senegal to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the development of areas of cooperation between the Republic of Senegal and the OIC. The Secretary General reaffirmed the OIC’s commitment to supporting the Republic of Senegal in various fields. He also expressed his thanks and appreciation for the role played by Senegal under the leadership of His Excellency President Macky Sall, by hosting various OIC activities, and for its role in the African continent in the political and development fields.—PR

