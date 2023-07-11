Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), His Excellency Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, on 10 July 2023, received in his office His Excellency Ambassador Eko Hartono, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Indonesia, who paid a farewell visit.

The Secretary-General commended the significant contribution and active roles played by the Republic of Indonesia within the framework of the OIC, as well as its support for joint Islamic action through various initiatives.

He reiterated the OIC’s keen interest to enhance cooperation with the Republic of Indonesia in all areas of common interest, praising the contribution made by His Excellency Ambassador Eko Hartono to enhance cooperation between the two sides during his mandate as Permanent Representative to the OIC.—PR