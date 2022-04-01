OIC SG receives Ambassadors of Netherlands to Gulf countries

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha, received on March 31, at the General Secretariat, the Ambassadors of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the Gulf countries.

The Secretary-General made a presentation on the role and activities of the OIC and highlighted the importance of dialogue and cooperation between the OIC and the Netherlands to advance matters of mutual interest.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed various international and regional issues of mutual concern and expressed the mutual desire to pursue dialogue and cooperation about them as well as other issues.

Meanwhile, The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha, received on March 29, in his office in Jeddah, the Australian Special Representative on Afghanistan H.E. Mr. Daniel Sloper. The meeting was also attended by Amb. Tarig Bakheet, the OIC Secretary-General’s Special Envoy to Afghanistan.

During the meeting, the Secretary-General and the Australian Special Representative discussed the dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and the need for closer coordination among international partners to alleviate the suffering of the people of Afghanistan.

The Australian Special Representative appreciated the OIC’s important role in particular the decision to appoint the OIC Secretary-General’s Special Envoy to Afghanistan and the creation of a Humanitarian Trust Fund to support the people of Afghanistan.—PR