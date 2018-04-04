OIC SG mulls Lanka Muslims plight with Ambassador

Jeddah

The Secretary General SG of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, received in his office,Mr. Mohamed Azmi Thassim, the Ambassador of the Republic of Sri Lanka to Riyadh on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Ambassador Thassim briefed the Secretary General on a number of steps taken by the government to address the situation following the recent incidents of violence against Muslims in the towns of Ampara, Digana and Kandyin Sri Lanka in February and March 2018. Dr Al-Othaimeen called upon the authorities to ensure that the perpetrators would be brought to justice and to address the propagation of hatred and violence by extremist groups in the public space.

The Secretary General affirmed the Organization’s solidarity with the Muslim community and noted the interest for the development of a peaceful, secure, and stable Sri Lanka.

The discussions between Dr. Al-Othaimeen and the Mr. Thassim also focused on the importance of interfaith dialogue as part of the need to tackle the root causes of misunderstanding which lead to violence, to teach followers of religions to challenge those who promote fear and hatred, and to work together in preventing conflicts.—PR