OIC SG fecilitates Muslim on Ramazan

Observer Report

Jeddah

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, extended his warmest congratulations and wishes for a blessed Ramazan to the entireMuslim Ummah.

He also expressed wholehearted congratulations to the seat country, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman and the dignified Saudi people as a whole.

In a congratulatory message to all the Member States, the Secretary General said he prays Allah the Most High to make this very special event, so dear to the hearts of all Muslims, a window of opportunity for wars and conflicts in the Muslim world to be defused and ended; a time of brotherly love in which Muslims unite and root out all seeds of chaos and division; and a chance to spread peace, security and stability in the Muslim world and beyond.

Ramazan is a great opportunity to celebrate the values of moderation, tolerance and peaceful coexistence, away from any misrepresentation of Islam as a religion of bloody slaughter of innocent people, Dr Al-Othaimeen underlined.

Further, he called on all Muslims to show empathy for those less fortunate, who will be observing the fasting month in refugee camps and migrant shelters, support them and keep them in their thoughts and prayers.