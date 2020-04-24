OIC SG congratulates, prays for Muslims on Ramazan

Jeddah

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, expressed his warmest congratulations and greetings to the Muslim Ummah on the coming blessed month of Ramadan.

He also congratulated the host country, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Chair of the current Islamic Summit session, along with His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, may Allah protect them both.

Dr Al-Othaimeen also sent his Ramadan greetings to their Majesties, Highnesses and Excellencies the heads of Member States.

In his message for the Holy month of Ramadan, he urged the broader Muslim community to continue abiding by the coronavirus lockdown restrictions, inviting them to take Ramadan as a window of opportunity to defeat the pandemic, thus materializing one of Islam’s five essentials, which is to look out for one’s own self-preservation.

He went on, “Ramadan should be regarded as an opportunity to continue to observe sanitation and hygiene habits, comply with the stay-at-home and other orders and guidelines issued by our respective countries and turn to Allah in humility and ask Him to free Muslims and humanity at large from this affliction.”

Ramadan is a month when the values of moderation, tolerance and togetherness find their true expression, Al-Othaimeen further stressed, calling on Muslims to show empathy and solidarity with, support and pray for those who will have to observe and break the fast far from their families and homes, including those impacted by the pandemic.

Further, the OIC Secretary General exhorted Muslim communities in non-member states to take to heart the teachings of Islam in their lifestyle and dealings with non-Muslims, following Muslim scholars’ and local authorities’ guidelines of welcoming and celebrating Ramadan in their homes. Ramadan, he underlined, should be a chance to inculcate a positive change in the lives of Muslims and non-Muslims alike.

Dr Al-Othaimeen turned to Almighty Allah to accept from all Muslims their fasting and worship, and to give each of them the best reward for their good deeds in this blessed month.—PR