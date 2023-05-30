OIC SG congratulates Erdogan on his re-election

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hissein Brahim Taha, extended his congratulations to H.E. Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, on his re-election.

The Secretary-General addressed his wishes of success to President Erdogan in his new term leading his country to further progress and prosperity, stating that his re-election reflects the high confidence placed in him by the people of Türkiye.

The Secretary-General also congratulated the people of Türkiye on the success of the elections, which was concluded today, 28 May 2023.—PR