OIC SG condemns latest Boko Haram attack

Jeddah

The Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, has strongly condemned the despicable terrorists kamikaze attacks carried out in the city of Diffa in the eastern part of Niger in three different places including on a Quranic school on 04 June 2018 by Boko Haram extremists leading to the death of nine people and several others wounded.

The Secretary General described these attacks as criminal and repulsive acts, and reiterated the OIC’s support for the leadership and people of Niger, in their determination to annihilate Boko Haram terrorist group.—PR