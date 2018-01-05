OIC SG condemns bomb attack in Nigeria

Jeddah

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen has condemned the killing of at least fourteen people and injuring dozens of others on Wednesday, 3rd January 2018 following a detonation of a bomb by a Boko Haram suicide bomber in a Mosque in Gamboru Gala town, north-eastern Nigeria.

Dr. Al-Othaimeen expressed his sadness over the recent series of attacks and the methods being adopted by the extremists in terrorizing innocent people in the area. He stated that the Organization stands firmly in solidarity with the people affected by the violence and urged the Nigerian government as well as the security agencies to intensify their efforts in combating the menace of Boko Haram terrorism in the region.

While reiterating its principled position of the OIC that vigorously denounces all acts of terrorism and violent extremism in all forms and manifestations, the Secretary General offered his condolences to the families of the victims and the government of Nigeria over the loss of their beloved ones and wished a quick recovery for the injured.—PR