OIC SG commends Saudi Arabia’s initiative to provide $100m to Sudan

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, praised the noble humanitarian initiative of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulazeez Al Saud, and his Crown Prince, H.R.H. Prince Muhammad bin Salman, the Prime Minister, directing the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre to provide humanitarian aid at a value of one hundred million US dollars, and organizing a popular campaign through “Sahem” platform for the Sudanese people.

The Secretary-General expressed his sincere thanks to the Saudi leadership for this initiative and generous support, which comes within the framework of the Kingdom’s consistent and well-established policy in promoting Islamic solidarity and advocacy for Muslim peoples, especially in times of crisis.

The Secretary-General renewed his urgent appeal to the OIC Member States, financial and humanitarian institutions and international donors to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to Sudan in light of the deteriorating humanitarian situation that currently afflicts the country.

The Secretary-General also renewed his call on donors and international partners to provide prompt medical supplies and health services to Sudan and to promote the efforts of Sudan’s neighbouring countries in hosting many Sudanese and foreign refugees.—PR