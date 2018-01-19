OIC SG commends KSA initiative

Jeddah

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, hailed the heartening directives issued by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on Wednesday to support the people of Yemen with 2 billion US Dollars to be deposited with the Central Bank of Yemen.

The Secretary General stressed that this initiative would alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people in the face of the crimes of the Houthi militias, and support the legitimate authority.

He also reiterated the OIC firm position in supporting the legitimate authority and resolving the crisis through the Gulf Initiative and its implementation mechanisms in addition to the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, particularly resolution No. 2216.—PR