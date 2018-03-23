OIC Secretary General greets Nigeria

Jeddah

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen welcomed the release on 21 March 2018 ofone hundred and five school girls abducted last month on 19 February from the Government Girls Science and Technical College in Dapchi, Yobe State of Nigeria.

While describing the news as a huge relief, Dr. Othaimeen commended the authorities in Nigeria for their efforts in swiftly bringing this sad chapter to a close and ending the ordeal of both the captives and their families. He also expressed his sincere sympathy and condolences for the tragic death of five of the girls while in captivity.

The Secretary General, while restating the principled position of the OIC against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, condemned the Boko Haram tactic of mass abduction of school girls as an objectionable violation of human rights which negates all Islamic values.—PR