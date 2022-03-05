OIC Secretary-General calls FM Qureshi, offers his condolences for the victims of Peshawar blast

OIC Secretary-General made a phone call to the Foreign Minister of Pakistani to offer condolences for the victims of the terrorist Bombing at Peshawar Mosque.

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, H.E. Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, made a phone call to Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, to present his condolences for the victims of the terrorist bombing that targeted a mosque in Peshawar on Friday, March 4, 2022, which resulted in the killing and wounding of many worshipers.

During the phone call, H.E. the Secretary-General stressed his strong condemnation of this heinous crime, emphasizing at the same time to the Minister that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation stands in solidarity with the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in all the measures it takes to confront terrorism.