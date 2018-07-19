OIC renews support for Kashmiris

THANKS to the initiative of Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dr Maleeha Lodhi, envoys of several countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) have reaffirmed their strong support for the cause of Kashmiri people and called for a halt to brutal violation of their human rights. Briefing them on the current state of human rights in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Pakistan’s envoy said the plight of the long-suffering Kashmiri people has been highlighted in the recent report of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Ziad Raad Al-Hussein. It was the first-ever UN human rights report on the grim situation in the occupied territory and covers the period between June 2016 and April 2018.

Dr Maleeha Lodhi, who has in-depth knowledge of all dimensions of the Kashmir issue and the plight of Kashmiri people, who are facing worst kind of atrocities these days, has always been in the forefront to highlight the cause of Kashmiris. Apart from raising the issue repeatedly at all UN forums and committees, she has also been strongly advocating the case of Kashmiris during bilateral interaction with envoys and delegates of other countries. India has been using brutal force to suppress the voice for self-determination of Kashmiri people but its policy has backfired because of proactive diplomacy undertaken by Pakistan. The issue also came to limelight when Prime Minister of Pakistan, as head of the country’s delegation to the UN General Assembly’s annual session spoke extensively on the issue reminding the world body of its obligation to help resolve the longstanding conflict, serious ramifications of a standoff between two nuclear armed neighbours in South Asia and inhuman tactics and laws being applied by India to silence Kashmiris.

While Pakistan’s permanent mission to UN has also done its job well and this is evident from the UN report, which has served as an eye-opener and also attracted attention of the UN Secretary General after a long time, we believe that India can be exposed thoroughly and comprehensively if Pakistan envoys in all countries do their job with same spirit as Dr Lodhi has demonstrated. Apart from OIC member states, special responsibility devolves on Pakistani Ambassadors and High Commissioners in important world capitals to sensitise the host governments and public opinion there on the issue.

