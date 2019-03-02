OIC reaffirms unwavering support to Kashmiris

Concerned over Pakistan airspace violation by India

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The OIC ministerial meeting that concluded on Saturday in Abu Dhabi expressed grave concern over violation of Pakistani airspace by India, and urged New Delhi to refrain from the threat or use of force.

The OIC member states adopted a new resolution sponsored by Pakistan in the context of current volatile situation in the region, said a statement issued by the Foreign Office.

The resolution on regional peace and security in South Asia also welcomed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s renewed offer of dialogue to India and the goodwill gesture of handing over the captured Indian pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

The resolution called for restraint and de-escalation as well as the need to resolve outstanding issues through peaceful means. The OIC member states also reaffirmed their unwavering support for the Kashmiri people in their just cause.

In the resolution, adopted by the 46th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers, the member states reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir remains the core dispute between Pakistan and India and its resolution is indispensable for the dream for peace in South Asia.

The OIC resolution also condemned in the strongest terms recent wave of Indian terrorism in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and expressed deep concern over the atrocities and human rights violations in the IoK. It also reminded the international community of its obligation to ensure implementation of UN Security Council resolutions on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s Council of Foreign Ministers reaffirmed its “unwavering support for the Kashmiri people in their just cause.”

In another significant development, the OIC elected Pakistan as a member of its Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission from the Asian region, in acknowledgement of Pakistan’s constructive contribution to human rights discourse, norms and policies.The OIC adopted two other resolutions sponsored by Pakistan on international disarmament and non-proliferation issues and reform of the UN Security Council.

The strong OIC support to the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the centrality of this core issue to regional peace is recognition of the key role that Pakistan plays as a founding OIC member. It may be mentioned that Pakistan boycotted the plenary session of the 46th CFM at the Foreign Minister level due to presence of Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj as a ‘guest of honour’.

Share on: WhatsApp