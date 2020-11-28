OIC reaffirms support for Kashmiris Asks India to rescind IIOJK annexation

Observer Report

Islamabad

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has unanimously adopted a resolution, condemning India’s illegal action of revoking Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s (IIOJK) autonomous status and steps to change the demography of the Muslim-majority region.

“In a Resolution adopted unanimously by the 47th Session of the OIC in Niamey Saturday, the Council of Foreign Ministers reaffirmed its strong support for the Kashmir cause,” read a statement issued by the Foreign Office on Saturday night.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi who reached Niamey on Thursday, represented Pakistan at the 47th session of the OIC CFM. The OIC in its resolution categorically rejected illegal and unilateral actions taken by the Indian government in occupied territory since August 5, 2019. “The [OIC] Resolution demands that India cancel the issuance of domicile certificates to non-Kashmiris as well as other unilateral and illegal actions, including ‘Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Order 2020’, ‘Jammu & Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate Rules 2020’, ‘Jammu and Kashmir Language Bill 2020’ and amendments to the landownership laws,” said the FO statement.

Rejecting policies being pursued by the ruling RSS-BJP regime, the 57 countries of the OIC asked India to refrain from taking any steps to alter the existing demographic structure of the disputed territory.

The OIC also condemned “in the strongest possible terms” human rights violations perpetrated by Indian occupation forces in the occupied territory.