OIC preparing unified Hijri Calendar

Jeddah

The Ministers of Culture and Information of the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will meet at the 11th session of the OIC Standing Committee on Information and Cultural Affairs (COMIAC), in Senegalese capital, Dakar, on 14 and 15 May to discuss the a draft resolution on the measures to implement the Unified Hijri Calendar.

The draft resolution stems from the urgent need to unify and standardize the Hijri calendar, such as to highlight the unity of Muslims during holidays and events. The concerned bodies, represented by the OIC General Secretariat, the International Islamic Fiqh Academy (IIFA) and the OIC Member States, had held several meetings in this regard, which concluded that there is a need to adopt the sight method while being guided by astronomical calculation, to use observatories and take into account scientific facts and established accurate astrological calculations.

The project is based on several previous resolutions supporting the Dar Al-Ifta in the implementation of the project of manufacturing the Islamic satellite in collaboration with Cairo University and the Center for Space Studies and Consultancy in the Arab Republic of Egypt. The project aims to unify the Hijri calendar in Islamic countries as a symbol of their unity.—Email