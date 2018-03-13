OIC participates in UN Women’s Status body meeting

Observer Report

Jeddah

A delegation representing the OIC General Secretariat and the Islamic States’ Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) along with the OIC Permanent Mission to the UN is to participate in the meetings of the 62nd session of the UN Committee on Women’s Status, taking place at the UN headquarters in New York on 12-23 March 2018 with the participation of the members of the Consultative Committee formed by the OIC Ministerial Conference on Women’s Affairs.

The participants will discuss issues relating to the protection of emigrants and refugees, particularly among women and young girls and ways to help them achieve their rights and meet their needs.

The meeting is expected to call on the international community to take specific steps to address the humanitarian crises attendant to emigration and asylum seeking.