OIC, Niger sign headquarters agreement for regional mission

The Government of the Republic of Niger and the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), represented respectively by. Mr. Hassoumi Massaoudou, Minister of State in charge of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Niger, and Amb. Boubakar Adamou in Niamey, region on December 28, 2021, signed a headquarters agreement to establish the OIC Regional Mission in Niger for its Member States in the Sahel and Lake Chad Basin.

The signing of this agreement constitutes an-other step to strengthen the already distinguished bilateral relations between the Republic of Niger and the OIC and a critical turning point in achieving the OIC’s vision and aspirations for its Member States in the Sahel and Lake Chad Basin region.

Given the various functions of representation, maintaining bilateral relations, implementation of political, humanitarian, and development measures, among others, entrusted to this regional mission, it constitutes the OIC’s link and practical tool to lead essential activities related to supporting the devel-opment efforts of its Member States in the Sahel and Lake Chad Basin region.

On the sidelines of the signing of this agree-ment, the OIC’s delegation will hold important meetings with the higher authorities in Niger and the heads of diplomatic missions of the Member States in the Sahel and the Lake Chad Basin region in Niamey.

Meanwhile, The Secretary-General of the Organiza-tion of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha, received on December 28, 2021, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat, Amb. Muhamed Jusic, Ambassador of the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its permanent observer to the OIC.

During the meeting, Brahim Taha reiterated the OIC’s firm support for Bosnia and Herzegovina, its keenness on its stability, prosperity, and preserva-tion of its territorial integrity and sovereignty within the framework of internationally recognized bor-ders, and the preservation of what it has achieved over the recent years.—PR