OIC to meet on Palestinian Child sufferings

Jeddah

At the invitation of the State of Kuwait and the League of Arab States, the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Youssef A. Othaimeen, is taking part in an international conference on the suffering of the Palestinian child amid Israeli occupying power’s regular breaching of the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC). Convened on 12 November 2017 in Kuwait, the conference is held under the auspices of H.H. Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, and the attendance of H.E. President Mahmoud Abbas of the State of Palestine and LASSecretary General Dr. Ahmed AboulGheit.

Agenda items will feature Palestinian child's status in light of international law and the CRC, with a focus on the role of the international community and civil society in promoting and preserving Palestinian children's rights, and other related issues.