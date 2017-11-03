OIC-ICRC meeting stresses more respect for International Humanitarian Law

Jeddah

Dr Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, the OIC Secretary-General met with Mr Dominik Stillhart, the Director of Operations of theInternational Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC),in the General Secretariat, in Jeddah on 31 October 2017, to explore potential areas of cooperation on the humanitarian front including operational and policy issues and to address challenges facing a number of OIC Member States where two thirds of the ICRC operations are dedicated.

A meeting of Senior Officials from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and ICRC was also held on 31 October 2017 at the OIC General Secretariat led by Ambassador Hesham Youssef, theAssistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian, Cultural & Social Affairs at the OIC, while Mr Dominik Stillhart, ICRC’s Director of Operations, led the ICRC’s delegation.

During the meeting, the ICRC delegation gave a broad overview of the ICRC’s operations with a focus on OIC interests especially the situation in Myanmar, Syria, Palestine, Yemen, Iraq, Libya, Lake Chad, Somalia, Mali and the Sahel region.

On his part, the Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian, Cultural & Social Affairs, focused on the activities of the OIC on the humanitarian front.

Both sides stressed the need for respect for International Humanitarian Law (IHL), and the need to provide urgent support to the victims of protracted conflicts especially in the areas of access to health, education, and the needs of women and children during armed conflicts.