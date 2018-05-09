OIC HRs Commission appalled by Indian atrocities in Kashmir

Jeddah

The Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation is appalled by the unrelenting streak of violence perpetrated by Indian Security Forces against innocent Kashmiri Muslims in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK). In total disregard of its human rights obligations and respect for well-established international human rights norms, Indian forces continue to use brute force against innocent Kashmiri civilians on different pretexts.

At least two 20 people, mostly youth, lost their lives in the last week of inhuman and arbitrary crackdown by the Indian occupation forces in the Shopian District of IOK. Dozens of others suffered serious injuries caused by indiscriminate use of live ammunition, pellets and tear gas by Indian forces. A civilian was even crushed under the wheels of an armored vehicle, video of which went viral on the social media, despite curbs on internet services.

While condemning these grotesque human rights violations, IPHRC extends its sincere condolences to the bereaved families.

The Commission also shared the concerns of the UN and OIC Secretary Generals on the human rights situation in the IOK and appealed to the international community in particular the OIC Member States to take cognizance of the ongoing bloodshed and impress the Government of India to put an immediate end to the continuing human rights violations and bring to justice all those who are responsible, without fail.