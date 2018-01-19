OIC to hold emergency ministerial meeting

Jeddah

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) shall hold an emergency meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers on Sunday, 21 January 2018, in Jeddah at the request of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to discuss the repercussions of the launching of a ballistic missile by the Houthi militias on Riyadh. A preparatory meeting at the delegate level shall precede the ministerial meeting to discuss its draft final communiqué.

Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, the OIC Secretary General, shall address the ministerial meeting on the OIC position concerning the repeated attacks by the Houthi militias on the territory of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.—PR