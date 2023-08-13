On 12th August, the world celebrates the International Youth Day every year, in order to mobilize and encourage political will on issues related to youth, value the capabilities of young people to adapt and overcome the challenges they face, and strengthen their role in monitoring the progress made in the field of implementing policies and programs in relation to building youth capacities and enhancing their participation in decision-making, implementation and evaluation.

On this occasion, His Excellency the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, extended his congratulations to youth all over the world, especially youth in the OIC Member States. He also appreciated the efforts made by the Member States and the initiatives launched by the concerned organs and institutions of the OIC in order to enhance the adaptation and resilience of youth in the Muslim world. The Secretary-General noted that youth can be a force for development if they are provided with the information and opportunities they need.

The Secretary-General indicated that with the aim of raising the level of representation on youth and sports issues in the OIC system, the Islamic Conference of Youth and Sports Ministers hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in September 2022, and the Council of Foreign Ministers held in Nouakchott decided to transform the Youth Unit of the General Secretariat into the Department of Youth and Sports.

The Secretary-General called on the OIC Member States and their concerned bodies to provide the necessary support to the Department of Youth and Sports in order to carry out the tasks entrusted to it. The Secretary-General also called for concerted efforts to implement the resolutions issued by the OIC in the field of youth empowerment, as well as activating the OIC Youth Strategy to contribute to achieving the goals of the OIC in this field.

It should be noted that the theme for celebrating International Youth Day 2023 is: “Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World”.—PR