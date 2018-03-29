OIC hails successful Turkmenistan elections

Jeddah

Following the success of the parliamentary elections on 25 March 2018 in Turkmenistan, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed deep congratulations and satisfaction to the government and people of Turkmenistan for the smooth running of the parliamentary elections and the organization that characterized the electoral process at all stages in the country.

The OIC Secretary-General, Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, expressed his high appreciation of the transparency, professionalism and national harmony of the elections in Turkmenistan.

He also praised the people of Turkmenistan, who voted in large numbers, expressing a high sense of responsibility and confirming determination and keenness to contribute to the promotion of democracy in their country.

Al-Othaimeen wished Turkmenistan more prosperity, development and success in its endeavors to build a better future and present a positive image of leading Islamic countries.—PR