OIC for close collaboration to accelerate poverty reduction in member states

SG receives Kuwait’s Permanent Representative

The 39th Follow-up Committee Meeting of the OIC Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC) was held in Ankara, Republic of Türkiye, on 23rd -24th May 2023.

In his Message, addressed to the Meeting, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha called on all Member States to collaborate more closely and exchange experiences towards accelerating poverty alleviation especially in the least developed states.

Taha also urged the Member States to actively participate in the forthcoming 9th OIC Ministerial Conference on Food Security and Agricultural Development, to be held in Doha, State of Qatar, on 1st – 2nd October, 2023, in order to come up with concrete decisions to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic and to speed-up the recovery process of the agriculture and food security sectors.

The Ankara Meeting reviewed the status of implementation of various projects under the COMCEC in the area of trade and investment, agriculture, tourism and financial development, Private Sector and poverty alleviation among others as well as approved the Draft Agenda of the 39th General Assembly of COMCEC, to be held in Istanbul, Türkiye, on 2nd -5th December 2023. The COMCEC Follow-up Committee meets annually to review the implementation status of the resolutions of the COMCEC Ministerial Sessions in the area of economic and trade development as well as prepares the necessary working documents of the forthcoming COMCEC Ministerial Sessions.

Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), held a meeting with Mr. Muhammad Saud Al-Mutairi, Permanent Representative of the State of Kuwait to the OIC, at the General Secretariat headquarters. —PR