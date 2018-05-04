OIC FMs to discuss situation of Rohingyas

Observer Report

Dhaka

The 45th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation will on Saturday nextin Dhaka, the capital city of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh under the theme “Islamic Values for Sustainable Peace, Solidarity and Development”. The Ministers will focus on the issue of the Rohingya Muslim minority. Bangladesh is the appropriate country through which the message of the Islamic world about the suffering of this minority, can be conveyed to the international community.

The Conference will be opened and addressed by Her

Excellency, ShaikhaHassina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh. The inaugural session, which will also be addressed by Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen , the OIC Secretary General, Mr. Abul Hassan Mahood Ali the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh, ,Marcel AmonTanoh the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Côte d’Ivoire, President of the current session of the Council of Ministers Foreign Minister, as well as a number of Foreign Ministers of Member States, and the special guest of the Conference, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Canada, Chrystia Freeland .

The two-day Conference will conclude on May 6. The Conference will be preceded by a visit by a number of foreign ministers of member States to the makeshift camps in the Cox-Pazar region on the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, which hosts the largest number of displaced Rohingyaminority exceeding one million refugees, to take stock of their humanitarian situation and see firsthand their suffering.

The meeting will include a brainstorming session on the humanitarian situation in the Islamic world, with special emphasis on the current situation of the Rohingya minority, whose tragedy will also be projected in a documentary film produced by the OIC General Secretariat.