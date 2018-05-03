OIC FMs meeting in Dhaka on May 5-6

Jeddah,

The English version of the new edition of OIC Journal No. 39, which will be distributed during the forty-fifth session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on 5-6 May 2018 is published.

The issue devoted a comprehensive cover story to the crisis of theRohingya Muslim minority in Myanmar, especially since the Council of Foreign Ministers will highlight the issue, which is taking place only a few kilometersfrom the venue of the most important and influential annual gathering of the OIC.

The journal contained a detailed review of the attacks by Houthi militias on the territory of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the ways and means adopted by the Organization to take an Islamic,collective and rejectionist position against the group, which was reflected in the extraordinary meeting at the level of foreign ministers of the Organization held last January.

The edition also featured the visit of the Secretary-General of the Organization, Dr Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, to the Vatican last February, which reflects the OIC’s desire to promote coexistence and dialogue in light of the tension prevailing in many regions of the world and to address real confrontations between different religions, minorities, ethnicities and sects.

The new edition of the OIC journal contained special reports relating to the Palestinian issue, especially Al-Quds Al-Sharif, drumming support for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), as well as various topics on African countries, minority issues in Sri Lanka and other issues of the Islamic world.—PR