OIC FMs Contact Group Meeting on Kashmir in New York

Syed Hameed Shaheen Alvi

Islamabad

Orgqnizaion of Islamic Conference’s Foreign Ministers’ Contract Group comprising Pakistan, Turkiey, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and Senegal are meeting on Kashmir issue on September 23, 2018 with the United Nations administrative system to deliberate upon the latest situation in India-held parts of Jammu amd Kashmir, repliable resources told Pakistan Observer here Friday afternoon.

This time the OIC FMs debate on Kashmir can be heated one as before it would be the detailed report of the UN Representative on Human Rights based in Geneval who had already communited his Kashmir human rights report to UN, Pakistan and India. The reports had spotlighted glaring human rights violations in Indian-held Kashmir.

In the September 23, 2018, Kashmir Contact Group of OIC Foreign Ministers representatives from Azad Kashmir and Occupied Kashmir too would participzate. Usually the OIC Secretary General extends his invitation to Mirwiaz Umar Farooq, Syed Ali Gilani, Yaseen Malik from IOK and to either President or Prime Minister of AJK. This scribe had attended several OIC Kashmir sessions in the past in the United Nations.

The OIC Foreign Ministers group can form an admbassadorial forum to help solve oldest ticklish dispute ovder Jammu and Kashmir. But in this regard written request to the group mush go from both Islamababd and New Delhi. The direct affectees of the dispute are 18 million Kashmiris, both Pakistan and India disputants as per rulings of the UN Security council.

The whole world wants a peaceful settlement of Kashmir dispute minus warfare; World believes in the sanctity of UN SC Kashmir rulings but there no one to push them forward among the community of nations.