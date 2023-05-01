OIC executive committee discuses developments in Sudan

At the invitation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the current Chair of the Islamic Summit, and the OIC Executive Committee, the OIC Executive Committee will hold an emergency meeting, on Wednesday, 3 May 2023, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in Jeddah, to discuss the situation in the Republic of Sudan.

His Excellency the OIC Secretary-General, Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, stressed that the meeting reflects the interest of Member States in the current events in Sudan and their keenness to restore security and stability in the country.

The Secretary-General renewed his appeal for a permanent ceasefire in Sudan. He also underlined the need to turn to dialogue in order to preserve the security and safety of the Sudanese people and state and their destiny, and to resume the political process.—PR