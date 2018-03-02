OIC delegation visits Southern Thailand to assess situation

Jeddah

A delegation from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is visiting Southern Thailand in order to assess the efforts of the Government to improve the plight of Muslims in line with the implementation of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers’ resolutions. The delegation comprises of Ambassadors and Representatives from Bahrain, Gambia, Indonesia, Jordan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Turkey and the General Secretariat.

The delegation visited Sai Buri district in Pattani province on 27 February 2018 where the Commander of the region Lt Gen Piyawat Nakwanich provided a comprehensive briefing on the projects implemented by the government for Muslim communities under the “Bring People Home Project” and observed its impact on the people.

The OIC delegation proceeded to Yala Province and was received by the Secretary General of the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Center (SBPAC) where they held constructive meetings with key officials regarding the educational and social programs being organized in the South.

The OIC delegation welcomed these developments as a positive step forward and expressed the willingness of the OIC to contribute to the process of confidence building, dialogue and economic development in the region through the support of OIC organs and agencies. The delegation reiterated the position of the OIC to support all peaceful initiatives that guaranteed the human rights of citizens and developed mutual understanding, dialogue and cooperation for the benefit of all communities in Thailand.

The delegation called upon authorities to continue to take measures that would improve the lives and livelihood of communities living under emergency law in the South and that security measures are not disproportionately affecting Muslims in the region.

The OIC delegation encouraged the Thai authorities to accelerate the ongoing process of confidence building measures and to address the root causes of the problems in the South through a comprehensive approach based on empowering the population of Southern provinces to assume their roles as full citizens and members of Thai society.—PR