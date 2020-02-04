OIC delegation concludes mission to Philippines

Jeddah

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, dispatched a delegation from the General Secretariat to visit the Philippines over 27-30 January 2020. The purpose of the visit was to meet with government officials and representatives of Moro groups to take stock of current developments pertaining to the peace process in light of the forthcoming meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Niamey, Niger, 3-4 April 2020.

In Manila, the OIC delegation met with HE Mr Carlito G. Galvez, Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process and held discussions with officials from several government agencies including the Department of Foreign Affairs, Department of Finance and the National Economic Development Authority among others.

The discussions focused on the full implementation of the peace tracks and the establishment of the Bangsamoro Development Assistance Fund (BDAF) and the creation of the Tripartite Implementation Monitoring Committee (TIMC).

The OIC delegation also visited Davao and Cotabato Cities in the southern region of Mindanao.—PR