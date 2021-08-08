OIC delegation briefed on security environment in LoC visit

India’s moves ‘violate human rights of our brothers, sisters in J&K: Dr Saeed

An Organisation of Islamic Cooperation delegation comprising members of the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) visited the Chirikot sector at the Line of Control on Saturday, the Inter Services Public Relations said.

In a statement, ISPR said the delegation was given a comprehensive briefing on the prevalent security environment along LoC.

The delegation was also apprised of the elaborate arrangements made for protection of civilians from hostile fire in any eventuality through construction of community bunkers.

“The OIC members also interacted with victims of ceasefire violations, members of village defence committees and civil administration,” ISPR added in its statement.

The visit of the IPHRC delegation, from August 4 to 9, coincides with the completion of two years of India’s illegal steps of August, 5, 2019, the Foreign Office said, ahead of their visit to the Line of Control.

The visit is part of IPHRC’s mandate to monitor the deteriorating humanitarian and human rights situation in India occupied Jammu and Kashmir, especially as a result of the spate of illegal actions since August 5, 2019.

“The visit would be significant in drawing international attention towards the urgent need to address the egregious human rights situation in IIOJK and for a peaceful resolution in accordance with the UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people,” the Foreign Office said.

The Commission was mandated by the 13th Islamic Summit and the 42nd Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers to monitor the human rights violations in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and submit regular reports.

The chairman of the IPHRC, Dr Saeed Mohamed Abdullah from UAE, said that the visit is “indeed is very important because it comes after the decision of the Indian side, which we think is very dangerous decision”.

He said India’s moves “violate the human rights of our brothers and sisters in Jammu and Kashmir which will change the demography”.

IPHRC Vice Chairman Dr Haci Ali Acikgul, who is from Turkey, noted with deep concern the human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.“Of course, there are very sad, very brutal issues on Indian occupied side of Kashmir.

From right to life, prevention of torture and ill-treatment, right to religion, right to freedom of expression, right to movement and other rights: right to self determination,” he said.

Acikgul noted that according to the UN Security Council, “proper resolution is plebiscite”.

“But unfortunately the Indian side, until today, more than seventy years [later], did not come to the table for plebiscite, did not recognise Kashmiri people’s right to self determination,” he regretted.

A member from Malaysia, Ahmad Azam said that after he listened to the stories shared victims, he can say “this problem, this violation by the Indian government is real and is not being punished by the international agencies” “So I think it has to be documented, it has to be highlighted because the killing, the suffering is real,” Azam said.

Moroccan member Hafid El Hachmi said that the group was there to interact with refugees from Indian occupied Kashmir.

“We are hoping to take their voice as far as possible across the world and we do recognise their level of suffering on the other side of the border,” Hachmi said.

“We express our solidarity with the Kashmiri people. Justice will happen and they will excercise their right to self determination; to live with dignity and freedom,” he added.

Dr Aydin Safikhanli from Azerbaijan said that the group is “here to help you”. “We are here to investigate this situation very deeply. And, again to talk with relevant international organisations,” he said.

“You were talking about the war crimes. It is really not simple human rights violations, it’s gross human rights violations. It falls under the war crime which should be punished,” Safikhanli said.