OIC Contact Group on Kashmir condemns civilian killings in IOK

Jeddah

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir at an emergency meeting held in Jeddah strongly condemned the recent killing of civilians by the Indian troops in occupied Kashmir. Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary, Tehmina Janjua, led Pakistan’s delegation to the meeting which was chaired by Ambassador Abdullah Al-Aalim, OIC Special Envoy on Jammu and Kashmir, and was attended by the delegation from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Niger.

In his opening remarks, Ambassador Abdullah Al-Aalim on behalf of the OIC Secretary General condemned the recent killing of innocent Kashmiri civilians by the Indian troops and reiterated the OIC’s principled position on supporting the people of Jammu and Kashmir in achieving their legitimate rights including the inalienable right to self-determination, a statement issued after the meeting said.

He emphasized that the Kashmir dispute should be resolved in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Tehmina Janjua briefed the participants on Indian aggression and recent escalation in atrocities against the innocent Kashmiri civilians, gruesome incident of rape and murder of the eight-year-old girl, Aasifa Bano, and gross violations of human rights in the occupied territory. She rejected such policies of occupation and oppression. She also reaffirmed Pakistan’s diplomatic, moral and political support to the people of occupied Kashmir in their just struggle for securing freedom from Indian bondage.

Tehmina Janjua thanked the OIC for its continued support on the Kashmir dispute. She said that the unresolved Kashmir dispute was threatening peace and stability in South Asia. She asserted that Pakistan is determined to resolve the decades-old dispute through dialogue. Ghulam Muhammad Safi, the True Representative of Kashmiri people, briefed the Contact Group on the Indian policy of rape, loot, torture and kill at will, in occupied Kashmir.

He submitted a memorandum highlighting the grim human rights situation in the occupied territory to the Contact Group for onward transmission to the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM).

The Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir was formed in 1994 to coordinate policy of OIC on Jammu and Kashmir dispute. The deliberations of the Contact Group reflect the solidarity of the OIC and the Muslim Ummah with the people of Jammu and Kashmir.—KMS