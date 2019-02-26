OIC contact group demands end to Indian operations in IoK

Observer Report

Jeddah

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday called on India to immediately stop the repressive security operations against the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and respect their fundamental and basic human rights.

In an emergency meeting at the OIC General Secretariat in Jeddah, it also urged India to address the dispute in accordance with the relevant OIC and United Nations Security Council resolutions on the subject as well as the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people, the principle of self-determination and human rights.

Reiterating their continued support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the contact group called on the OIC and the UN Secretary to use their good offices to check the dangerous escalation by India, which is threat to regional peace and security.

Today’s meeting was called ahead of the 46th session of the Council of Foreign Minsters being held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The meeting was chaired, on behalf of the OIC secretary general by Assistant Secretary General Ambassador Hameed A Opeloyeru, and attended by Foreign Secretary of Pakistan Tehmina Janjua and permanent representatives of Azerbaijan Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Niger. The meeting was also attended by the president of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

In his opening remarks, Opeloyeru expressed grave concern at the rising tension in South Asia, strongly condemned the recent wave of repression, brutal killing of innocent Kashmiri civilians by the occupation forces, frequent incidents of rape especially of minor girls, and reiterated OIC’s principled position on supporting the people of Jammu and Kashmir in achieving their legitimate rights, including the right of self-determination.

He emphasised that conflict should be resolved in accordance with the aspiration of Kashmiri people and OIC and United Nations resolutions. Foreign Secretary Janjua apprised the participants on the recent Indian threats to regional peace and security and continued Indian repression and recent escalation in atrocities against the innocent Kashmiris. She reaffirmed Pakistan’s political, moral and diplomatic support to the people of IoK in their just struggle to achieve the inalienable right to self-determination. Janjua recalled Prime Minister Imran Khan’s concrete offer for dialogue to India.

AJK President Masood Khan also briefed the members on the continued oppressive policies of the Indian security forces in the occupied valley that had alienated Kashmiri people.

