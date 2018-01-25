OIC considers building Muslim friendly tourism in the global market

Jeddah

The OIC Member States Tourism Ministers are to discuss a study prepared by the OIC Islamic Center for the Development of Trade (ICDT), on the establishment of a Muslim Friendly Tourism Branding in the Global Market through an analysis of the concept of tourism and its various components and the discussion of opportunities and challenges in its development and marketing.

Ambassador Hameed Opeloyeru, the OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affairs, said that the study would be presented at the Tenth session of the Islamic Conference of Tourism Ministers (ICTM) to be held in the Dhaka, Bangladesh on 5-7 February 2018. He added that it comes in the framework of the rapid growing demand on Halal products, requiring an Islamic marketing and branding to regulate the operations of all stakeholders in the Islamic tourism market. Ambassador Opeloyeru added that there were many other recommendations in the study on areas that directly cover MFT. Their implementation would allow OIC member states to better position themselves in the MFT market and gain a higher share of Muslim arrivals.

The study recommends maximizing the inherent strengths of the OIC Member States, developing an appropriate tourism alliance for Muslims at the regional and sub regional levels; developing a global and inclusive policy; government participation; investing in the industry; promoting research in this area; developing the ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship in MFT products and services.

The study also called for the establishment of a comprehensive market objective for MFT to encourage the growth of the sector in the OIC member States, in addition to seizing opportunities in the specialized sub-sector within MFT; implementing and streamlining relevant basic services.—PR