OIC condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan

Jeddah

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Afghanistan. The OIC reiterated its appeal to the Government and all parties in Afghanistan to unite and redouble their efforts to effectively neutralize the scourges of terrorism and advance peace and reconciliation process countrywide.

The OIC Secretary General Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen stated that the recent wave of violence and terror attacks targeting civilian population, including the car-bomb attack that claimed scores of lives in Kabul on Friday, 9 March 2018, are signs of growing despair and panic on the part of the terrorists who are getting more and more isolated in the face of Afghan nation’s determination to achieve lasting peaceful settlement. “We renew our deep sympathies and condolences to Afghan people and families of the victims,” said the OIC Secretary General.

He called on all Afghan leaders and political forces to focus on, and respond to Islamic National Unity Government’s recent offer for unconditional peace and reconciliation talks.

“Muslim Ummah is awaiting to see the Afghan nation moving decisively towards lasting peace. We also urge Afghanistan’s neighbors and international community to extend unequivocal support to the Afghan-owned, Afghan-led peace process, uphold regional cooperation and mobilize resources for political settlement, normalization, and speedy reconstruction of Afghanistan, which are imperative for stability and sustainable development in the region and beyond,” underlined the Secretary General.—PR