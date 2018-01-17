OIC condemns terror blast in Baghdad

Jeddah

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned on 15 January 2018 the terrorist crime that targeted innocent civilians in the center of the capital city of Baghdad, killing several people and wounding many more.

The Secretary General, Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, extended condolences to the bereaved families of the innocent victims who lost their lives during this sinful act of terror, expressing his wishes for speedy recovery to the wounded and praying Allah the Almighty to protect Iraq from all harm.

Further, he reaffirmed that the OIC continues to work togetherwith the Government of Iraq and all political parties to secure national reconciliation, through the Baghdad Conference for National Reconciliation.

Dr. Al-Othaimeen reiterated the Organization’s firm stance condemning terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.—PR