OIC condemns Houthi ballistic missile on Najran

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the Houthi militia’s launching of a ballistic missile on the city of Najran in Saudi Arabia. Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, the OIC Secretary General, asserted that the continued firing of ballistic missiles on Saudi Arabia confirms that Houthi militias persist in their hostile and criminal approach, which aims to destabilize Saudi Arabia and the region and implement conspiracy schemes against Saudi Arabia and its citizens and residents.

The Secretary General reiterated the OIC full support and solidarity with the leadership, government and people of Saudi Arabia in all steps and measures taken to maintain its security and stability. Al-Othaimeen praised the Saudi air defense forces for intercepting and destroying the missile before it landed on the densely populated civilian areas, preventing any casualties.—PR