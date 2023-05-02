OIC condemns continued Israeli incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the continued incursions by extremist settler groups, under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces, into the courtyards of the blessed Aqsa Mosque, and denying worshipers access to it.

It considered these acts as an extension of repeated violations of the sanctity of holy places and freedom of worship, and a flagrant violation of the Geneva Conventions and international law, by Israel, the occupying power .

The OIC also held the occupation government fully responsible for the consequences of the continuation of these systematic attacks, which constitute a provocation to the feelings of Muslims all over the world. At the same time, the OIC called on the international community to assume its responsibilities to put an end to these serious violations, and underlined the need to preserve the historical and legal status of Islamic and Christian sanctities in the occupied city of AlQuds.—PR