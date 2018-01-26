OIC condemns attack in Jalalabad

Jeddah

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned in the strongest terms the cowardly attack carried out against the British aid agency ‘Save the Children’ in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Wednesday, 24 January 2018, killing at least five people and injuring dozens.

Secretary General of the OIC, Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen expressed his shock and sadness over the heinous act that runs contrary to the sanctity of human lives and humanity.

The Secretary General offered his sincere condolences to the families of the victims, the Government and the people of Afghanistan on the tragic loss of lives, and wished early recovery to the injured people. He further reiterated the principled position of the OIC against all forms and manifestations of terrorism.—PR