The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the Israeli occupation forces’ assassination of three young Palestinians in the city of Nablus, considering this heinous crime an extension of the Israeli policy of repression, aggression and continued terrorism against the Palestinian people, in flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law.

The OIC also held Israel, the occupying power, fully responsible for the repercussions of this atrocious crime, calling on the international community to assume its responsibilities, and to take the necessary measures, to prosecute and hold the Israeli war criminals accountable, and to provide international protection for the Palestinian people.

Meanwhile, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hissein Brahim Taha, expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the civilians and soldiers killed by the wildfires that erupted in several parts of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria on 24 July 2023.

He also offered his solidarity to those evacuated from the affected provinces and wished quick recovery to the injured.

Taha commended the Algerian Government for the actions it took to contain the spreading of the fires and their damages.—PR