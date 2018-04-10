OIC Commission slams Israel for Gaza aggression

Jeddah

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) has condemned Monday Israel’s ongoing aggression against peaceful Palestinian protesters, as well as media and medical personnel, along the Israel-Gaza border.

Israeli forces have killed at least 32 Palestinians and injured more than 1,000 over the past week. For the second Friday in a row, Israel used live ammunition against unarmed protesters.

The IPHRC said it holds Israel solely responsible for the criminal use of force, which grossly violates the human rights of Gazan civilians peacefully campaigning for their legitimate and internationally recognized rights. Under international humanitarian law, in particular the Fourth Geneva Convention, Israel as the occupying power is responsible for protecting the Palestinian people, the IPHRC added.

The indiscriminate use of excessive force against innocent civilians constitutes a war crime that cannot be justified under any circumstances, the commission said. It also expressed deep concern over the unrelenting humanitarian crisis in Gaza, including the lack of access to water, food, sanitation, electricity and medical supplies for almost 2 million civilians besieged since 2007.

The IPHRC urged the international community, particularly OIC member states, to do all they can to put an end to repeated, serious and systematic Israeli violations of Palestinian rights.

The UN must start immediate and independent investigations into the ongoing human rights violations in Gaza, and hold the perpetrators accountable in relevant international courts, the commission added.—Agencies